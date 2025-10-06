Legal group slams Cayetano’s ‘resign all, snap elections’ proposal

A consumer and commuter advocacy group on Monday criticized Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s proposal for a “resign all and snap elections” approach, calling it insufficient without meaningful electoral reforms.

Atty. Ariel Inton, founder of the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP), said the proposal lacks clarity on who would lead the country in the interim and warned that without reforms, corrupt officials could still win through vote buying.

“Without electoral reform, snap elections could just recycle the same corrupt leaders who exploit poverty to buy votes,” Inton said in a statement to the Daily Tribune. “Who will govern if all officials resign? This proposal is incomplete.”

LCSP said the public is more concerned with holding accountable those involved in the alleged anomalies in flood control projects, rather than broad political resets.

“What matters now is making corrupt officials answer for the scandalous misuse of public funds. Due process must be observed, but it should not lead to overdue process. The public is losing patience,” Inton added.

The group also urged the government to speed up the filing of charges against those involved in large-scale corruption, dismissing concerns that swift legal action means weak evidence.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Inton said.