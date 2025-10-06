Increased budget for OFW welfare sought in Senate

Senator Raffy Tulfo urged fellow lawmakers to increase the agency’s proposed budget for 2026, citing the massive economic contribution of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the country.

At the Senate’s budget deliberation of DMW on Monday, Tulfo emphasized that the proposed P10.2 billion allocation for the DMW is disproportionately low compared to the Php 2.2 trillion in total remittances sent home by OFWs in 2024, an equivalent to 8.3% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Parang hindi naman ata ito tama. Napakaliit ng P10.2 billion na hinihingi ng DMW kumpara sa trilyong pinapasok ng ating mga OFWs (It doesn’t seem right. The P10.2 billion being requested by the DMW is far too small compared to the trillions that our OFWs bring into the country),” Tulfo asserted.

“Every year, tumataas ng trilyones ang kontribusyon ng ating mga OFWs. Isa sila sa mga dahilan kaya gumaganda ang ating ekonomiya (Every year, the contribution of our OFWs increases by the trillions. They are one of the main reasons why our economy continues to improve),” he added.

Tulfo expressed his full support for the proposed budgets of both the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), vowing to push for increased funding if necessary to ensure better protection and services for OFWs.

“Kung kinakailangan pang taasan ang budget upang maibigay ang nararapat para sa kanila, ipaglalaban natin at dadagdagan natin ‘yan. Nandito rin ako para siguraduhin na ang pondo ay nagagamit ng wasto at naaayon sa batas (If it becomes necessary to increase the budget in order to give them what they rightfully deserve, we will fight for it and we will add to it. I am also here to ensure that the funds are used properly and in accordance with the law),” he said.

Further, the senator also commended the DMW and OWWA for their swift action in addressing concerns raised during past hearings, particularly through the issuance of Advisory No. 25 on August 22, 2025, which introduced key reforms such as the mandatory “Know Your Employer” program, an increased minimum wage for domestic workers from $400 to $500, free annual medical check-ups and employer-covered hospitalization, the launch of the “Kumusta Kabayan” welfare monitoring app, stricter standards for accommodation facilities, a whitelisting system for recruitment agencies, and the reaffirmation of OFWs’ right to retain their passports.

Tulfo also lauded the advisory issued to manning agencies and shipowners, allowing re-routing of vessels away from conflict zones like the Red Sea and Gulf of Yemen, and granting seafarers the right to refuse sailing without losing income or benefits.

He also celebrated the newly issued guidelines on Pre-Employment Medical Examinations (PEME), which now prohibit agencies from passing the cost of mandatory medical exams to OFWs, an issue Tulfo had personally championed.

While expressing gratitude for the efforts of the DMW and OWWA, Tulfo reminded agency officials of their ongoing responsibility to protect OFWs with utmost commitment.

“I will continue to encourage you to serve our OFWs with utmost dignity,” he said. “Katuwang ninyo po ako sa pagbibigay ng kaukulang serbisyo, proteksyon at pagkalinga para sa ating mga Bagong Bayani.”

The senator likewise renewed his call to align the government’s financial support with the immense contributions and sacrifices of millions of Filipino workers abroad.