Heavy Bombers aim to keep rolling

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — San Sebastian vs Arellano

2:30 p.m. — JRU vs EAC

Jose Rizal University seeks its second win when it takes on Emilio Aguinaldo College in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 2:30 p.m. with the Heavy Bombers hoping to join San Beda University on top of Group B while San Sebastian College and Arellano University tip things off when they collide at 11 a.m.

The Stags are coming off a sorry 54-67 loss to the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Friday while the Chiefs want to bury the memories of their 87-90 defeat at the hands of defending champion Mapua University last Saturday.

With a new coach in former star Nani Epondulan at the helm, the Heavy Bombers made a lot of heads turn last Friday as they pulled off a stunning 73-69 win over the heavily-favored Letran College.

Epondulan, a former league Most Valuable Player, said they will try to keep their momentum up as teams will be able to analyze them after their masterful victory over the Knights.

“We saw their improvement. I think even if they have a game plan against us, we will be able to execute our plans,” Epondulan said.

“We just won our first game and we haven’t been scouted before our game against Letran.”

Justin Lozano and Sean Salvador will be once called upon to lead the Bombers after dropping 17 and 10 points, respectively, in their previous game against Letran.