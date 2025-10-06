GSIS turns over P1M sponsorship to DepEd

In celebration of World Teachers' Day, the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) formally turned over a P1 million sponsorship check to the Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday, 6 October.

GSIS President and General Manager Wick Veloso said that through this support, teachers across the country will be honored with a fitting tribute that recognizes their dedication, sacrifices, and indispensable role in shaping the nation’s future.

The celebration will also give educators the opportunity to access information and services from partner institutions, enjoy activities prepared for them, and be recognized for their invaluable contribution to nation-building.

“Teachers are the heart of our nation’s progress. By supporting this celebration, we honor their invaluable service and bring our programs closer to them,” Veloso said.

This year’s P1 million sponsorship builds on GSIS’s P950,000 support to DepEd for last year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration, underscoring its sustained commitment to educators and the education sector.