Esteban captures fencing bronze

Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban won a bronze medal in the women’s foil event of the FIE Tournoi Satellite World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It was the second straight podium finish for the 24-year-old Olympian following a similar placing at the Bahrain Satellite Tournament last September.

Despite bowing to home bet Ana Beatriz Bulcao, 11-15, in the semifinal, Esteban is still happy with the results.

“Got the bronze in today's FIE Satellite World Cup! To God be the glory!” Esteban said.

Esteban started her campaign with a convincing 15-5 win over home bet Samara Silva in the Last 16.

The Ateneo de Manila University graduate posted another 15-5 victory, this time against Aline Rustler of Germany in the quarterfinal to set up a match with Bulcao.

Still, Esteban isn’t done yet as she is set to compete in two more Satellite tournaments this month.

Esteban will fly to Singapore on 12 September before competing in Samorin, Slovakia on 18 October.

She is slowly building herself up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as she looks to improve from her current world ranking of No. 38 in the women’s foil.