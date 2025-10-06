DOST, UP launch first locally developed e-ferry

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. John Carlo Magallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. John Carlo Magallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. John Carlo Magallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. JohnCarloMagallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. John Carlo Magallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. John Carlo Magallon

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) partners with the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman for the launch and demonstration of M/B Dalaray, the country’s first locally developed electric passenger ferry for inland waterways or e-ferry, at Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila, on Monday, 6 October 2025. Developed by Dr. Lew Andrew Tria and his research team at the UP Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute, the e-ferry will operate on a route similar to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) ferry system, which connects Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, and Manila. The DOST said the project aims to help decongest Metro Manila and provide commuters with an alternative mode of transport. M/B Dalaray, which means “flow of current,” is powered by twin 100-kW electric motors, built with a marine-grade aluminum structure and a hybrid solar inverter system. It can carry up to 40 passengers and three crew members, with a range of 45 kilometers or roughly two to three hours of travel. JohnCarloMagallon