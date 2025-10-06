DOJ trains prosecutors in forensics to boost conviction rates

To boost conviction rates, the Department of Justice (DOJ) recently trained 25 prosecutors in an intensive forensic program, covering courses in forensic chemistry and medico-legal fields. The initiative aims to advance evidence-based prosecution in line with international best practices.

Prosecutors from various offices nationwide participated in the four-day Forensics Course for Prosecutors (FCP), which combined asynchronous e-learning with face-to-face activities. The training was organized by a joint Technical Working Group from the DOJ’s National Prosecution Service-Special Projects Division (NPS-SPD) and the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) Forensic and Scientific Research Services.

“The goal of the specialized instruction is to equip prosecutors with the in-depth knowledge needed to effectively handle complex scientific evidence in court,” DOJ officials said.

Training modules included crime scene investigation, forensic photography, firearms investigation, forensic chemistry, medico-legal examination, forensic biology and behavioral science, and digital forensics. It also covered the presentation of forensic experts as witnesses, a crucial skill for ensuring scientific evidence is persuasive and clear in court.

Participants reported gaining valuable knowledge and skills expected to contribute to higher case accomplishment rates and foster stronger collaboration between prosecutors and forensic experts within the DOJ.

Dr. Alexander T. Floro, Executive Officer for the NBI’s Forensic and Scientific Research Service, emphasized the agency’s ongoing support for DOJ prosecutors. “They can be relied on whenever needed. We are willing to train people since we are under one department, the DOJ,” he said.