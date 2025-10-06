DoJ eyes incentives for wildlife crime whistleblowers

The Department of Justice (DoJ) Task Force on Environmental Cases is drafting a new protocol to strengthen the fight against wildlife crime by introducing incentives for whistleblowers and informants.

Developed in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the proposal seeks to encourage public participation in curbing illegal activities such as wildlife trafficking.

The draft protocol includes a rewards system for individuals who provide “credible and actionable information” leading to successful prosecutions. It also includes strict safeguards to protect the identities of informants.

The protocol aims to formalize a mechanism for providing financial or other incentives to individuals who report violations of the country’s wildlife protection laws.

It underscores the government’s effort to boost its institutional response to environmental offenses while promoting public awareness and participation in conservation.

Participants in the drafting process included Deputy State Prosecutor Margaret V. Castillo-Padilla, who heads the DoJ Task Force, DENR Assistant Secretary Norlito Eneran and representatives from the DENR’s Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service and Biodiversity Management Bureau.

Support groups included the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the nonprofit Tanggol Kalikasan.