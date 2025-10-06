DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation deliver 1,000 relief packs to Cebu quake victims

Each relief pack was designed for a family of five and included 10 liters of potable water in reusable containers, 5 kilograms of rice, a hygiene kit, and basic medicine, collectively reaching 5,000 individuals across both municipalities.

“These are communities that need swift, reliable help,” said Paul Henczen Tamayo, BingoPlus Foundation Program Manager for Resilience and Healthcare. “Through our BayanihanPlus initiative, we work hand in hand with local officials and community leaders to reach the hardest-hit areas, prioritize those most in need, and get essential goods to families without delay.”

Dan Kemuel Mabano, BingoPlus Area Manager for Cebu, added, “While we had initially targeted the towns of Bogo and San Remigio, information on-ground advised us to go farther up into Medellin and Daanbantayan because relief goods still needed to reach those areas too.”

Don Adviento, BingoPlus Regional Manager for Visayas and Mindanao, emphasized the teamwork involved in the deployment: “Following BingoPlus Foundation team’s quick deployment of relief packs from our DigiPlus warehouse in Parañaque, our employees from Cebu City, Mandaue, and Talisay volunteered to oversee the final distribution in northern Cebu.”

“It was a challenge transporting our stocks and navigating through the congestion and aftershocks, but it is rewarding to be able to deliver much-needed help to our fellow Cebuanos. Daghang salamat (many thanks) for the teamwork – from our head office, to our branches and our LGUs,” said Judaline Geraldez, Branch Manager of BingoPlus Park Mall and team lead of employee volunteers.

The Foundation continues to assess the evolving needs of affected communities in coordination with local government units and partner agencies as recovery progresses.