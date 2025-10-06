Cone proud of Tenorio’s performance

Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone couldn’t help but be proud seeing his former player — LA Tenorio — lead Magnolia to its first win in the Philippine Cup of the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association.

Cone said Tenorio did a tremendous job in preparing the Hotshots that led to their masterful 80-73 victory late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

He added that they played flat with a lot of turnovers, sloppy defense and adjustments of new players like rookie Sonny Estil and new recruit Norbert Torres.

“I certainly didn’t like the way we played. Too many turnovers, no multiple effort on defense, didn’t execute tonight, didn’t play a very good game at all,” Cone said.

Tenorio is the latest mentor who flourished out of Cone’s growing coaching tree. Among those who learned at the feet of the noted mentor who owns a league-best 25 titles are Chot Reyes of TNT Tropang 5G, Jeffrey Cariaso of Blackwater, Johnedel Cardel of Titan Ultra, Willy Wilson of Phoenix and Luigi Trillo of Meralco.

Reyes and Trillo served as Cone’s deputies while Cariaso, Cardel and Wilson all played significant roles in the great Alaska squads.

Cone said he is happy seeing Tenorio make an instant impact on his first day at the job.

“I’m happy for LA, I’m sad for myself,” Cone said, adding that facing his former ward is just another day at the office for a professional basketball coach.

“You guys are making a bigger deal out of it than either he or I. We’re friends. It’s the same thing when I played against Chot Reyes, Jeff Cariaso, or John Cardel, who else are out there? Willy Wilson. They’re all my ex-players and coaches. Luigi Trillo, too. So it’s the same.”

Tenorio said facing his former mentor and former team wasn’t easy.

“It was really hard. Emotionally, I have to battle and challenge my mind that it’s not about me and coach Tim. It’s about the players of Magnolia and the players against Ginebra,” said Tenorio, who drew a solid performance from young guns Zav Lucero, Javi Gomez de Liaño and Jerom Lastimosa.