Central Luzon police arrest 174 wanted, seize over P4M in drugs

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A week-long crackdown by the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) in Central Luzon has resulted in the arrest of 174 wanted individuals and the confiscation of illegal drugs worth over four million pesos.

The operations, carried out from 28 September to 4 October 2025, led to the capture of 52 individuals listed as “Most Wanted Persons” at the regional, provincial, city, and municipal levels. An additional 122 individuals facing various charges were also taken into custody.

PRO3 conducted 129 anti-drug operations during the same period, apprehending 191 drug offenders and seizing 633.714 grams of shabu, with an estimated street value of Php 4,044,661.12.

Authorities also reported progress in curbing loose firearms, with 25 individuals arrested and 44 firearms recovered, surrendered, or confiscated under Republic Act 10591.

PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO3 Regional Director, commended his personnel for their efforts and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to the directives of Acting Chief PNP Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

"These accomplishments demonstrate our unwavering dedication to protecting our communities and ensuring that offenders face justice," PBGEN Peñones Jr. said. "PRO3 will continue to intensify its operations against crime, illegal drugs, and loose firearms to maintain peace and order in Central Luzon."

PRO3 assured the public that it will sustain its intensified operations while working closely with communities and stakeholders to create a safer and more secure region.