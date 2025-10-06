Cebu provincial hospital repairs under way

Repair work began Monday on the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City as part of post-earthquake recovery efforts, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed more than 200,000 food packs to affected communities.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractor, ZLREJ Construction Corp., deployed an initial 60-member engineering team to begin work on Buildings 1 and 17, which house the emergency room and operating room.

Repairs include restoring damaged floors, walls and roof decks, as well as fixing water leaks caused by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

“We will do our best to fast-track the hospital repair and make it usable within a week,” said Malabanan Rejzl Awit, chief operating officer of ZLREJ Construction.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon disclosed that repairs and rehabilitation had also begun on damaged bridges and roads.

Dizon urged other contractors in Cebu to assist with the post-earthquake reconstruction, particularly for hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development announced Monday it sent a total of 203,708 family food packs as the first wave of aid to 12 local government units (LGUs) hit by the 30 September temblor.

“As of Sunday, we have released 203,708 as initial aid to the LGUs affected by the earthquake,” said Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, spokesperson for the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group.

“In just five days, our Visayas Disaster Resource Center has produced and dispatched food packs to immediately respond to the needs of our affected communities,” she added.

The largest recipients included Daanbantayan (37,000), Bogo City (26,000) and Medellin (25,000). Dumlao cited that the supplies augment pre-positioned stocks and that distribution will continue.

In addition to the food packs, the DSWD has sent ready-to-eat food, sanitary kits and other non-food items.

Four mobile kitchens have been dispatched to Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin and Daanbantayan to provide hot meals, with a fifth unit expected to arrive by Tuesday.

The DSWD is also distributing modular tents, organizing child-friendly spaces for psychosocial support and providing funeral and medical assistance.

It is also preparing to roll out the Emergency Cash Transfer program, which offers direct cash assistance to families to aid in recovery and rebuilding.