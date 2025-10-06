Bomb scare forces Pampanga State University to evacuate students

Students were ordered to evacuate the Pampanga State University Main Campus in Bacolor, Pampanga on 6 October 2025, due to an alleged bomb threat.

The Pampanga State University Main Campus has locked its gates, with security personnel preventing students to enter the university's main entrances, ensuring the safety and security of the area.

The evacuation was conducted this 12 noon, with students leaving the campus grounds and boarding public utility vehicles at the jeepney terminal near Puregold, Bacolor.

Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) are currently roaming inside the university to instruct and escort remaining student outside the area.