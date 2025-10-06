BCDA, private firms to transform Camp John Hay’s Mile-Hi into eco-friendly commercial hub

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Monday sealed a long-term lease agreement with the consortium of Istana Development Corp. (IDC) and Meridian Commercial Centers, Inc., to transform the Mile-Hi property in Camp John Hay, Baguio City, into an upscale commercial hub.

BCDA invested P560 million to restore and convert the 6,647-square-meter property into a high-end development that honors Camp John Hay’s rich history while boosting local economic growth.

“Mile-Hi will once again be a place that welcomes visitors, strengthens local livelihoods, and sustains the spirit of Baguio for generations to come,” BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said during the signing.

For his part, Jesus Emmanuel Yujuico expressed the consortium’s commitment to the project, underscoring its pledge to collaborate closely with BCDA and John Hay Management Corp.

“We thank BCDA’s leadership for its confidence in our vision that seeks to balance heritage, sustainability, and innovation,” Mr. Yujuico said.

The agreement requires the consortium to incorporate sustainable design features to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy consumption, and waste generation.

These include maximizing access to natural light, improving ventilation, implementing thermally efficient designs, integrating solar-oriented architecture, and incorporating green roofs and walls.

Other strategies may involve water-sensitive urban design, the use of low-water-demand plant species in landscaping, and avoiding water- and chemical-intensive facilities such as swimming pools.

The Mile-Hi property, named for its elevation of approximately one mile above sea level, holds a special place in Camp John Hay’s history. Once a popular indoor recreation center featuring a bowling alley, billiards and ping-pong tables, arcade games, and a fondly remembered snack bar, the site is now poised for a new chapter.