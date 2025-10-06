All eyes on Bella

Games today:

(Ynares Center Montalban)

4 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Akari

6:30 p.m. — Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

Expect fireworks right from the opening serve as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference kicks off on Tuesday at the at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

Taking center stage to showcase their revamped rosters, ZUS Coffee and Akari seek to kick off their campaigns with a bang in a 4 p.m. Pool B clash between squads seeking not only a hot start but redemption after underwhelming performances in the PVL On Tour and the Invitational Conference.

The Thunderbelles finished seventh in On Tour and last in the Invitationals after stepping in at the last minute to replace Farm Fresh. The Chargers, meanwhile, placed eighth in On Tour.

This makes their opener a compelling match-up, especially with ZUS Coffee’s new weapon — American import Anna DeBeer, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from the University of Louisville who recently saw action for the Indy Ignite in the Major Volleyball League.

DeBeer made an immediate impact in her first pro stint, tallying 172 points built on 148 attacks, 17 blocks and seven aces, while also recording 110 digs on defense.

Adding to the Thunderbelles’ firepower is Thea Gagate, who returns to the roster after suiting up for Alas Pilipinas. With her back in the fold, ZUS Coffee eyes not just a win over the Chargers but a strong run in the group, which also includes Chery Tiggo, Creamline, Galeries Tower and Petro Gazz.

But Akari won’t go down without a fight. The Chargers will be bannered by American import Annie Mitchem, a 31-year-old journeyman who last played for Jakarta Livin Mandiri and has also seen action in Italy, Turkey and Brazil after a standout collegiate stint at the University of Hawaii.

Mitchem will be supported by a potent local core that includes Ivy Lacsina, Gretchel Soltones, Eli Soyud, Faith Nisperos, Steph Bustrillo and Chenie Tagaod, along with middles Ced Domingo, Ezra Madrigal and Fifi Sharma.

At 6:30 p.m., the spotlight shifts to Pool A as Choco Mucho and Capital1 square off in another high-impact match between teams eager to launch their campaigns on a winning note.

The Flying Titans are looking to rebound from a disappointing 10th-place finish in On Tour. This time, they’ll be reinforced by American standout Anyse Smith, who recently impressed Filipino fans with her performances for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC in the AVC Champions League. The 26-year-old high-leaper is expected to play a key role in the Titans’ title chase.

Backing her are seasoned campaigners Dindin Manabat, Des Cheng, Mean Mendrez, Isa Molde, Royse Tubino and Jen Villegas, along with a tough middle rotation featuring Cherry Nunag, Aduke Ogunsanya and Lorraine Pecaña.

But all eyes will also be on the Capital1 Solar Spikers, who are drawing attention with the debut of Bella Belen, the three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player and top pick of the 2025 Rookie Draft. Although sidelined previously due to her commitment to Alas Pilipinas, the former National University star is now ready to unleash a more seasoned version of herself.

“I’m still the same Bella but a 2.0 version. I’m more competitive now because the players I’ll be up against are way more experienced. They’re veterans, so I know I’ll learn a lot from them. I just need to focus on doing what I know I can do,” Belen said.

“I’m really excited to see how our team performs this conference. If you look at us one by one, I think we can match up well against other teams. We just have to work three times harder to reach our goals,” she added.