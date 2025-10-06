A beacon of hope: Westlake Medical Center inaugurates cancer care facility

Mr. Jose Mari G. Prats, president of Westlake Medical Center, stressed the hospital’s personal approach. “Here at Westlake Medical Center, and especially within our new cancer treatment unit, we aren’t just providing medical care. We are walking alongside our patients during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives,” he said. “What we do matters. Every conversation, every medication, every moment of reassurance counts. We don’t just treat a disease — we treat people. The compassion and teamwork in this unit inspire confidence, hope, and strength every single day.”

The CTU is equipped with modern technology to enhance safety and precision in cancer care. Among its key features is a biosafety cabinet, which ensures sterile preparation of chemotherapy medications. This addition reinforces the hospital’s commitment to international standards in oncology treatment.

The inauguration also included a simple yet meaningful gesture: the distribution of warm blankets to patients. More than comfort, the blankets symbolized compassion, hope, and the reassurance that patients are embraced by both advanced medical care and human kindness.

The opening of the CTU marks a milestone for the community of San Pedro City and nearby areas, where families now have access to comprehensive cancer treatment closer to home. By combining world-class technology with a patient-centered approach, Westlake Medical Center’s new unit stands as a beacon of hope — ensuring that no one faces cancer alone.