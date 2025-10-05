Vico Sotto, Manny Jacinto shine in TIME100 Next 2025

Time magazine has unveiled its TIME100 Next 2025: Most Influential Rising Stars, and two Filipinos share the spotlight on the global stage — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. The annual list celebrates leaders, artists, innovators and advocates who are shaping the future in their respective fields.

Vico Sotto: Champion of good governance

At just 36, Mayor Vico Sotto continues to redefine political leadership in the Philippines. Placed under the Leaders category, Sotto was profiled by Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler chief executive officer Maria Ressa, who praised his brand of transparent, ethical and data-driven governance.

Ressa highlighted his radical reforms in Pasig City, including a 24/7 complaints hotline, livestreamed procurement, and cost-saving measures that cut out kickbacks. She also cited his strong Covid-19 response — mobile kitchens for frontliners, zero-emission buses for workers, and aid distribution based on need rather than politics.

“His courageous approach — data-driven, direct, and empathetic — is a master class in modern, ethical leadership and has twice won him re-election,” Ressa wrote.

In the wake of the country’s latest corruption scandals, Sotto has emerged as a symbol of integrity and a reminder of how individual leadership can spark systemic change.

Manny Jacinto: From sitcom fave to Hollywood leading man

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Manny Jacinto earned his place in the Artists category for his rising influence in Hollywood. Best known as the lovable Jason Mendoza in The Good Place and more recently as Eric Reyes in Freakier Friday, Jacinto is being recognized not only for his range but also for his character.

In a tribute penned by Emmy-winning writer and producer Alan Yang, Jacinto was praised for balancing big studio projects with diverse, meaningful storytelling. Yang lauded Jacinto’s versatility, from comedy to action, as well as his kindness and humility offscreen.

“Manny Jacinto is the perfect example. He has incredible range as an actor — but more importantly, Manny is fundamentally, elementally, constitutionally good,” Yang wrote. “My fervent hope is that very, very soon, Manny is starring in the three biggest films of the year — and I wouldn’t bet against him.”

Spotlight on rising Filipino influence

Launched in 2019, the TIME100 Next list is an extension of Time’s iconic TIME100, honoring emerging figures making an outsized impact in politics, culture, science, and beyond. Alongside Sotto and Jacinto, this year’s roster includes digital harassment advocate Elliston Berry, Gen Z Maori leader Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarken of New Zealand, and Thai golf sensation Jeeno Thitikul.

With Sotto shaping governance in the Philippines and Jacinto carving a path in Hollywood, both honorees exemplify how Filipino talent and leadership continue to shine on the world stage.