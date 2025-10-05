Teachers protest against corruption

Teachers and education advocates under the Civil Society Network for Education Reforms (E-Net) stage a protest in Manila on Sunday, 5 October 2025, calling for an end to rampant government corruption and urging “real reforms in the education system.” The group raised concerns over stagnant salaries and delayed benefits for teachers, while criticizing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for more than 1,000 incomplete or unusable classrooms, as confirmed by a Department of Education (DepEd) audit. They also demanded the full implementation of the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act 4670)—including hazard pay, hardship allowance, and medical benefits—and called for an audit and reform of DPWH infrastructure contracts, with the suspension of classroom turnovers until projects are fully compliant. JohnCarloMagallon

