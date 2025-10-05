Student films on agrarian reform take spotlight at PelikulAgraryo 2025 awards

Launched in February, PelikulAgraryo 2025 provides a platform for student filmmakers nationwide to share compelling narratives of land ownership, perseverance, and community empowerment. With the theme “Pag-ani sa mga Pangarap: Mga Kwento ng Pag-asa at Tagumpay sa Agraryo,” the initiative highlights the transformative impact of agrarian reform and the resilience of ARBs and ARBOs through the creative lens of the youth.

In partnership with the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, the festival invited college students from public and private institutions to produce 10–15-minute narrative short films portraying true-to-life experiences of ARBs and ARBOs. The project aims to bridge generations by empowering young storytellers to document the triumphs and struggles of farming communities while raising awareness of the government’s efforts in land distribution and rural development.

Earlier this year, all 15 DAR Regional Offices held regional film festivals. Winners of the Best Film in both ARB and ARBO categories advanced to the national competition. From these entries, 27 films qualified as finalists for the Central Film Festival Awards.

A Festival Jury composed of six distinguished film industry experts and communication professionals will evaluate the finalists. Major and special awards will be presented, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Film for both ARB and ARBO categories.

To further inspire excellence, DAR will award substantial cash prizes to the winners:

Best Film (ARB and ARBO categories): ₱60,000 each

Second Best Film: ₱30,000 each

Third Best Film: ₱20,000 each

Best Director: ₱20,000 each

Best Actor: ₱20,000 each

Best Actress: ₱20,000 each

Best Cinematography: ₱20,000 each

Best Editing: ₱20,000 each

Best Screenplay: ₱20,000 each

DAR officials emphasized that PelikulAgraryo 2025 not only celebrates artistic talent but also deepens public appreciation of agrarian reform’s crucial role in transforming Filipino communities. By capturing the stories of ARBs on film, the project aims to inspire audiences and empower young filmmakers to contribute to nation-building.