Shelter for every Juan: Moving ahead with government’s 4PH program

With the theme “Build Homes, Build Happiness,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling underscored the wider economic and social impact of the Marcos administration’s housing push, noting how every completed project not only provides decent shelter but also generates jobs, stimulates demand for construction materials and encourages private sector partnerships.

"Homes are what we commit to deliver — mga tahanang ligtas, disente at abot-kaya (homes that are safe, decent and affordable). Happiness — ito po ang mas malalim na rason (this is the deeper reason) — because every home brings dignity, security and hope to Filipino families," Aliling said.

He added that housing investments play a central role in community development and long-term growth. “Malinaw ang ating direksyon — walang Pilipinong maiiwan (Our direction is clear — no Filipino will be left behind). Guided by the vision of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are not only building houses — we are creating communities, restoring dignity and opening doors of opportunity,” he said.

What lies ahead

Aliling also announced a pilot rental housing project in partnership with the University of the Philippines, starting with three buildings in Diliman designed to accommodate about 300 informal settler families. “Ito ang pilot rental project sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH. Makikinabang dito ang constituents ng UP, partikular sa mga ISFs. Umpisa pa lamang ito, mas marami pang rental housing projects ang ating isusulong alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. para sa pagsusulong nang buhay na mas may dignidad (This is the pilot rental project under the Expanded 4PH. The constituents of UP, particularly ISFs, will benefit from this. This is just the beginning. More rental housing projects will be pushed under President Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide people with a life of dignity),” he said.

Other milestones include three Presidential Proclamations that will finally allow long-time residents to secure Certificates of Entitlement, and upcoming unit distributions under the National Housing Authority and the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program.

For investors and developers, DHSUD pointed to its Zero Backlog Program, which aims to speed up regulatory approvals and reduce delays, supporting a healthier housing pipeline for the private sector.

“This celebration is more than looking back at what we've achieved in the housing sector. It is a reminder of what we can do together and of what lies ahead — homes to be built, lives to be uplifted and dreams to be realized,” Aliling said.

DHSUD emphasized that collaborations with stakeholders — particularly banks, developers and local government units —remain critical in scaling up 4PH projects nationwide. The agency views housing not just as social infrastructure but as a key pillar of economic resilience under the Bagong Pilipinas banner.