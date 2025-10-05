SCUTTLEBUTT

The DAILY TRIBUNE has obtained a formal complaint submitted to former OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno on 21 January 2025, alleging that Almelor breached a service agreement during his tenure as director of OCD Strategic Communications.

The complainant, a technical support specialist who worked under Almelor’s supervision in December 2024, claimed he was never compensated for services rendered despite a verbal agreement for P50,000 and his active role in producing content for the agency’s online news program.

In his complaint letter, the specialist detailed his involvement in meetings, concept development, and the production of video materials and broadcast designs, all of which were created under Almelor’s direction for use by the OCD. Despite fulfilling his duties, he said he was never given a copy of the service contract and has yet to receive any payment.

“It is clear to me that a breach of contract occurs when a party fails to meet what has been agreed upon,” the complainant stated, adding that “cancellation of a contract of service is only valid when termination is due to impossibility of performance, fraud, mutual mistake, breach, violation of contractual obligation, insolvency, or legal compliance issues.”

According to the complaint, Almelor continued using the specialist’s broadcast designs and video materials without compensation or a formal termination of the agreement.

A follow-up on the unpaid compensation reportedly drew a surprising response from the OCD’s Human Resources Department, which allegedly informed the complainant that resignation was a prerequisite for receiving payment.

The specialist called for the enforcement of Almelor’s obligations under the service agreement. However, more than a month later, no action had been taken by either Almelor or the HR Department, the letter noted.

The complainant also stressed that no cause for termination had been presented and that due process had not been observed, raising further concerns about procedural lapses within the agency.

“In the end, the undersigned hopes for your reasonable attention and just action on the matter. Further, the undersigned hopes that this may be rectified along with other abusive practices by Mr. Almelor and that such unjust practices happening within the premises of the OCD be obliterated,” the letter stated.

In a phone interview, a source familiar with the case said the complainant had formally requested immediate action and expressed readiness to pursue administrative and legal remedies if the issue remains unresolved.

According to the source, the complainant was told by OCD Human Resources that compensation would only be released upon resignation.

“We were told to resign just to get paid. I’m sure that order came from Dominic. Why should we resign when we did nothing wrong?” the source said.

The same source claimed that Almelor had assured them that payment would be processed through the office of Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno, who now heads the Bureau of Customs. However, when the complainant followed up, Nepomuceno reportedly denied any knowledge of such an arrangement.

“HR said it wasn’t their concern because the deal with Dominic was an internal arrangement. Dominic said he gave the paperwork to Usec., but Usec. couldn’t recall anything — not even sure if the former OCD boss actually secured a budget for it,” the source added.

Former OCD staffers under Almelor’s supervision have also accused him of verbal intimidation, unreasonable demands, threats, and repeated abuse of authority during his tenure — echoing similar allegations he is now facing at PTV4.