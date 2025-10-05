Razon’s Primelectric taps former IEMOP chief

Primelectric Holdings Inc., the power distribution arm of billionaire Enrique Razon Jr., has appointed former Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) president and chief executive officer, Richard Nethercott as its chief operations officer.

Primelectric confirmed the appointment over the weekend, saying Nethercott will oversee operations across its power distribution and retail units, including MORE Power in Iloilo, Negros Power and Bohol Light.

The group also manages MORE Power Barge and retail aggregation arm PrimeRES.

“With over five years of distinguished experience in overseeing the operations of the trading floor for Philippine electricity, Atty. Nethercott brings valuable expertise and leadership to our team,” Primelectric president and CEO Roel Castro said.

Energy excellence, innovation

“We are honored and proud to have Atty. Richard Nethercott as our Corporate COO, strengthening our commitment to excellence and innovation in the energy sector,” Castro added.

Primelectric said Nethercott’s appointment will support its expansion in the Philippine power distribution sector and enhance its industry and regulatory capabilities.

Nethercott previously served as a board director of the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. and has taught law at several universities.

“It is an honor to join Primelectric with the hope of being able to positively contribute to the company’s mission of providing the best quality service consumers deserve,” Nethercott said.