QC ops yield over P163K shabu

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested seven drug suspects and confiscated P163,200 worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations early Sunday, according to police officials.

QCPD acting director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Rowena Amata, made the first arrests.

At 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, police arrested two alleged drug peddlers identified as Mark Anthony and alias Michael, both residents of Barangay Payatas A.

Police conducted the operation at Mark Anthony’s residence after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen about his illegal drug activities. An undercover officer purchased P500 worth of shabu from him, leading to the arrest of both men.

Police confiscated 20 grams of shabu, which was valued at P136,000, along with a coin purse, two cellphones and the marked buy-bust money.

Authorities said Mark Anthony has a history of similar violations, with previous drug-related cases filed in November 2017, June 2018, July 2021 and May 2025.

He was also charged in July 2021 for illegal possession of weapons.

In separate operations conducted by other police stations, five additional drug suspects were arrested and P27,200 worth of shabu was seized.

All suspects will be charged before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Silvio assured citizens that the QCPD will continue its aggressive anti-drug campaign to “wipe out the scourges of society” and urged the public to cooperate with police “against crime to ensure a safe and orderly Quezon City.”