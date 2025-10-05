Porsche Cayenne Electric rewires comfort

There are 13 interior color choices, four design packages, and five accent sets. New leather shades include Sage Grey, Lavender and Magnesium Grey. A Race-Tex interior with a Pepita pattern is also available for those who prefer a classic look. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers additional customization through the Sonderwunsch program.

The new Themes app allows users to coordinate the colors across all screens. Widgets can be rearranged for quick access to preferred features. The voice control system uses artificial intelligence to understand natural speech, helping with navigation, temperature, or media without complicated commands.

Drivers can unlock and start the vehicle with a smartphone or smartwatch. The system recognizes the owner automatically using Ultra Wideband technology and allows up to seven people to share access.

The Cayenne Electric keeps Porsche’s familiar character while improving how people experience the vehicle from the inside. Each element, from the display layout to the lighting and seat movement, was designed to make driving more comfortable.