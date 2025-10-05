SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Phivolcs logs dozens of aftershocks after Cebu quake

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that about 100 aftershocks were recorded after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Cebu on Tuesday night, 30 September, at 9:59 p.m.

The first strong ones happened shortly after the main quake: a magnitude 5.0 at 10:24 p.m. and a 5.1 at 10:33 p.m., both near Bogo City.

Another tremor, magnitude 3.8, hit near Tabogon at 10:39 p.m.

More quakes followed around midnight, including a magnitude 4.4 at 11:59 p.m. and a stronger 4.9 at 12:34 a.m.

Several smaller aftershocks also occurred, ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 3.8, with depths between 2 and 80 kilometers.

In a live video message on her official Facebook account, Cebu provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro advised residents to "stay calm and move to open areas; keep away from walls or structures that may collapse and stay alert for aftershocks."

She said the provincial government was assessing the situation and reaching out to municipal officials.

