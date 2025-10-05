OPAPRU hails Cardinal Quevedo for uniting Filipinos

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) honored Cotabato Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Orlando Quevedo with the Gawad Kapayapaan Award for his lifelong mission of “healing divisions and inspiring hope.”

The 86-year-old prelate was one of the recipients of the top peace award as the government’s peace office concluded the observance of National Peace Consciousness Month last 30 September at the Blue Leaf Events Pavilion.

Cardinal Quevedo was joined by two other awardees — Maria Veronica Tabara, a former revolutionary leader turned peace advocate, and the provincial government of Basilan.

In his acceptance speech, Quevedo defined peace as more than successful agreements and laws. He stressed that it is “the presence of mutual trust, respect, and understanding.”

“It is born in the heart,” Quevedo said. “Let us continue building bridges — not only between communities, but between hearts — for only together can we truly walk the path of peace.”

He dedicated the award to the countless individuals — Muslims, Christians and Lumads — “who have labored quietly for peace.”

The OPAPRU highlighted Quevedo’s work in building bridges among Mindanao’s diverse faith communities, from his early days as bishop of Kidapawan to co-founding the Bishops-Ulama Conference in 1996.

It also cited that the cardinal continues to play a key role in promoting dialogue and addressing conflict as a member of the Council of Leaders for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“His decades of service to the Church and communities in Mindanao show us that peace is built not only through institutions, but through compassion, unity, and faith in humanity,” the OPAPRU said.