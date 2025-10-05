Muntinlupa launches Oplan ‘LIGTAS-Bayan’

The local government of Muntinlupa City celebrated the launch of its new disaster preparedness program, Oplan LIGTAS-Bayan (Lakas Interbensyon Gabay Tungo sa Agarang Seguridad-Bayan), with a traditional “boodle fight” feast on Sunday.

The event followed a demonstration of firefighting and first responder skills by residents who had completed training to become community first responders.

According to Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the initiative is a partnership between the community and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

“Congratulations to the homeowners and neighbors, you showed that you are ready,” said Biazon in a statement, as he also expressed gratitude to the Bureau of Fire Protection for its guidance.

The community leaders — including Captain Tintin Abas and councilors Marlyn Nofuente, Melay Abas, Alice Landrito, Jeff Hilapo and Enyong Bunyi — were also recognized for their support of the program.

The post-launch celebration, a “boodle fight” where food is laid out on a long table and eaten communally by hand, was attended by both residents and BFP personnel.