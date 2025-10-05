Morocco sees eighth straight day of youth protests

RABAT (AFP) — Members of a Moroccan online youth collective protested for the eighth consecutive day on Saturday, demanding better public health and education services.

The demonstrations in the usually stable North African kingdom have bucked the perception of young Moroccans as being politically disengaged, and have been organized since last Saturday by GenZ 212, a group active on the web platform Discord.

In Tetouan, in the north of the country, hundreds of people gathered, chanting slogans such as "The people want an end to corruption" and "Freedom, dignity and social justice," local media reported.

In the western city of Casablanca, protesters shouted "The people want education and health," while in the capital, Rabat, a dozen people gathered in front of parliament, an Agence France-Presse photographer said.

GenZ 212, whose founders remain anonymous, earlier on Discord called for protests in 14 cities between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

They want reforms to social services, particularly healthcare and education, as well as an end to corruption and the resignation of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, whose tenure ends next year.

On Friday evening, hundreds of people rallied in numerous cities, including Rabat and Agadir.

Two days earlier, there were reports of violence in several smaller towns, with three people killed by police "in legitimate defense" after they allegedly tried to storm a station in the village of Lqliaa, near Agadir, the authorities said.