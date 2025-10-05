Mobile Pag-IBIG brings dream home closer

Owning a house remains a dream for many Filipinos. But the government, through Pag-IBIG Fund, is opening more doors of opportunity to low-income earners so they can now acquire property. More affordable homes through price discounts and low interest loans are among the efforts of the housing agency.

Pag-IBIG Fund is also aggressively reaching out to the public by bringing its services closer to the people, including non-members.

Its Pag-IBIG on Wheels (PoW) make transactions conveniently accessible such as membership registration, loan applications and record updates. Those affected by calamities, who are eligible to emergency cash assistance, are also served by the POW.

When “typhoon Crising” brought heavy rains, flooding and landslides on 16 July, more than 9.5 million people were affected, of which 193,000 were displaced. Pag-IBIG Fund suspended the payment of housing loans for one month for members in affected areas. It also offered calamity loans.

The agency deployed the PoW to areas affected by Crising so members there can conveniently apply for calamity loans and suspension of loan payment.

With PoW, owning a house is closer than ever to every Filipino.