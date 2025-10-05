Mini Aceman S steps into EV world

The Aceman S runs on a single front-mounted motor that delivers 218 horsepower and 330 Nm of torque, powered by a 49.2 kWh battery. It can go from zero to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, which feels just right for something this size. It picks up speed right away with that instant push you only get from electric power. The official range can reach up to 400 kilometers, depending on how you drive and the traffic you’re in.

Steering feels precise, and the car keeps its balance well on turns. Step on the pedal and it answers with a burst of power and a distinctive electronic growl that sounds like something out of Tron or a Transformer transforming.

The circular 9.4-inch OLED screen dominates the dashboard and doubles as both the infotainment system and other controls and features. It’s responsive and intuitive; you don’t really need a manual to figure it out. Right in front of the driver is a heads-up display that projects speed and navigation maps.

Space in front is generous, though the back seats are better for short trips. Cargo space starts at 300 liters and can expand to 1,005 liters with the rear seats folded. The Harman Kardon speakers make even traffic jams bearable.

The Aceman keeps Mini’s familiar look with its rounded edges and compact stance. The new octagonal front gives it a modern face, while the black cladding and higher ride make it feel more like a crossover.

The Aceman S shows that going electric has not changed what makes a Mini special. It’s still fun to drive, only without the noise.