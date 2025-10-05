Manila fire victims receive needed aid

The National Housing Authority (NHA) distributed P3.8 million in emergency housing funds to 333 fire victims in two ceremonies in the Sampaloc district of Manila earlier this month.

In a statement, the NHA said that the funds were released under the agency’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program, or EHAP, to help families rebuild or repair their homes damaged by recent fires.

To recall, at least 47 families in Barangay 459, Zone 45, received a total of P940,000 during a distribution led by attorney Eleonor A. Balatbat, officer-in-charge of the NHA West Sector-San Juan/Mandaluyong District Office on 3 October.

Balatbat was operating under the supervision of NHA general manager Joeben A. Tai.

Just two days earlier, another EHAP distribution was held for 286 fire-affected residents of Barangay 458, Zone 45, where P2.86 million was disbursed.

Each beneficiary received an amount ranging from P10,000 to P20,000, depending on the severity of the damage to their homes, according to NHA guidelines.

The number of beneficiaries was based on assessments from the Manila Department of Social Welfare.

Tai said the NHA is continuously fulfilling its mandate to improve the lives of citizens affected by calamities, in line with the request of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a progressive life for all Filipinos.

The EHAP provides financial aid to families affected by disasters like fires, typhoons, earthquakes and floods to help them start rebuilding their lives.

Meantime, the NHA is currently seeking funds to provide EHAP assistance to families in Cebu affected by the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake.