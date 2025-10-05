Literature on Phl cinema to be launched at Cinemalaya

As the country’s leading platform for independent film, Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival continues to champion the work of Filipino filmmakers with a series of book launches slated for 8, 9, and 11 October at the Red Carpet Cinema 2 of Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

For its 21st year, Cinemalaya highlights the intersection of cinema, literature, and culture through the launch of Manong: The Life and Works of Gerardo de Leon by Dr. Nicanor G. Tiongson; Agaw-Tingin (Stolen Glances) and Pinilakang Tabing (Silver Screen) by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee; and Letters from the Future, 35 Years of the Gawad CCP para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, published by CCP through its Film, Broadcast and New Media Division.

With a commitment to discover and hone new voices in Philippine cinema, Cinemalaya also highlights publications that reflect human narratives, film scholarship, and cultural conversation. The book launches will serve as spaces for aspiring and renowned filmmakers, writers, scholars, and audiences to delve into the history of Filipino cinema and how current trends continue to shape our storytelling today.