Literature on Phl cinema to be launched at Cinemalaya

As the country’s leading platform for independent film, Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival continues to champion the work of Filipino filmmakers with a series of book launches slated for 8, 9, and 11 October at the Red Carpet Cinema 2 of Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.
For its 21st year, Cinemalaya highlights the intersection of cinema, literature, and culture through the launch of Manong: The Life and Works of Gerardo de Leon by Dr. Nicanor G. Tiongson; Agaw-Tingin (Stolen Glances) and Pinilakang Tabing (Silver Screen) by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee; and Letters from the Future, 35 Years of the Gawad CCP para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, published by CCP through its Film, Broadcast and New Media Division.
With a commitment to discover and hone new voices in Philippine cinema, Cinemalaya also highlights publications that reflect human narratives, film scholarship, and cultural conversation. The book launches will serve as spaces for aspiring and renowned filmmakers, writers, scholars, and audiences to delve into the history of Filipino cinema and how current trends continue to shape our storytelling today.
Manong: The Life and Works of Gerardo de Leon honors the life and works of the National Artist for film Gerardo de Leon. The book is the first and only comprehensive study of the National Artist, tackling his personal and artistic background and analyzing over 80 films De Leon made for Parlatone Hispano-Filipino (1938-1942), the Eiga Haikyusa (1944), Sampaguita Pictures (1946-1947), Premiere Productions (1948-1963), and the local and international independent companies (1958–1976). Dr. Tiongson delves into the works of the National Artist and his enduring legacy in filmography, immortalizing De Leon as a body of culture.
National Artist Lee’s Agaw-Tingin (Stolen Glances) is an anthology of selected essays written for various publications such as Asia-Philippines Leader, TV Weekly, Metro Magazine, Mr. & Ms., Expressweek, Veritas and National Midweek. The book shows the Filipino filmmaker as an observer, an artist who wants his readers to pay attention to the mundane. Each piece paints a lived reality, from within cinema halls and churches to the open streets and protest rallies. Observations trigger emotions, transforming them into truths resonating across every page.
Pinilakang Tabing (Silver Screen), another book from Lee, is a novel about cinema. Grounded on Filipino reality, Lee tells the story of characters whose lives and relationships are affected by Philippine cinema for 40 years. In an excerpt released in the author’s Instagram account, readers get to follow a character named Journey who tries to frame Nora Aunor and her swarm of fans using only his hands. Later, he captures a motorcycle riding toward him and eventually, he gets shot. The excerpt ends with the line “pinatay ako ng pelikula,” leaving a chilling tease for narratives the novel could bring.
Celebrating the impact of Gawad Alternatibo to the film industry, the CCP published Letters from the Future, 35 Years of the Gawad CCP para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video. Edited by Adjani G. Arumpac, together with the editorial team of Janella Paris, Bane Vicente, and Tom Estrera III, the books bring together 35 years’ worth of works of CCP Gawad Alternatibo-winning filmmakers. The pioneers of independent cinema look back and reflect on the practice of alternative filmmaking, a movement shaped by artists and institutions like the CCP’s Gawad Alternatibo.
In this anthology, the path of the Filipino filmmaker appears to be forking, bearing witness to multi-dimensional tales and rhyming with innovative and radical spirits of today.
Through these titles, the experiences and realities of the Filipino filmmaker become chronicles, enduring through time as the industry evolves.
Cinemalaya has always included educational components and other engagements to explore and develop the Philippine film industry to new heights, and help in national development. From the pages to the big screens, it continues to open its doors for film scholarship, urging discourse to continue from within cinema halls into the forums of storytellers.
Catch the launches of Dr. Tiongson’s Manong: The Life and Works of Gerardo de Leon on 8 October at 5 p.m. at Red Carpet Cinema 3; Letters from the Future, 35 Years of the Gawad CCP para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video on 9 October at 3:30 p.m.; and Lee’s Agaw-Tingin (Stolen Glances) and Pinilakang Tabing (Silver Screen) on 11 October at 5 p.m., at Red Carpet Cinema 2. All launches are at Shangri-La Plaza mall.
The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival runs from 3 to 12 October, with screenings of full-length and short feature films in competition at Shangri-La Plaza, Ayala Malls Cinema, and Gateway Cineplex.