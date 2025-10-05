Heritage, innovation shine at The Negros Trade Fair

Women behind the vision

At the heart of this success were two women whose leadership gave the fair its scale and character: Christina Gaston and Mary Ann Colmenares.

Gaston, an architect by training from the University of San Carlos in Cebu, worked in the United States before returning to Negros with her husband Joey. Together, they founded Hacienda Crafts, a company that transforms native fibers such as buri and pandan into contemporary homeware and lighting.

As creative director, Gaston elevated local crafts into high-level designs while providing livelihoods for rural artisans. In her role as president of the Association of Negros Producers, she championed sustainability, digital adoption, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

At Himbon’s press launch, she emphasized the roots of fashion in agriculture. “In the past years, we have seen the revival of local fabrics where more investments are being poured into weaving communities.”

“The Negrense fashion and design industry is rooted in an appreciation for what grows in the land. Everything from the fibers to the weaving and heritage stitches finds its roots in agri or soil,” Gaston said.

From humble beginnings to national stage

The Negros Trade Fair traces its beginnings to 1985, when 15 Negrense women and one man were offered space at the Ayala Carpark by the Zobel family. That first fair proudly introduced Negrense products to Metro Manila residents. Then Negros Navigation president and CEO Daniel “Bitay” Lacson Jr. shipped the goods from Bacolod to Manila for free.

“This is an agricultural province, and people here on the farms were having a tough time making ends meet. Those who were in the know put together the trade fair to sell, help, or raise money for anything. Negros produces more than half of the country’s total sugar production, and that’s where more than half of total sugar production is based,” Gaston recalled in an exclusive interview on the Daily Tribune program Straight Talk.

The connector

If Gaston is the curator, Mary Ann Colmenares is the connector. As chair of the Negros Trade Fair, she organized its largest edition yet, bringing together 139 vendors across six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism, and Furniture & Furnishings.

“This year, we wanted to bring everyone together to remind us of the stories and values that unite us — our shared identity, community and heritage,” Colmenares said.

Her role encompasses logistics, partnerships, and market development — ensuring that producers gain access to buyers, distributors and new audiences.

Sustainability and style

This year’s fair embraced sustainability, with many exhibitors showcasing eco-friendly practices and upcycled materials to attract a new generation of conscious consumers.

Fashion also stood out. Garments made from piña, pineapple-leaf waste, buri, abaca and heritage handweaves were reimagined into modern silhouettes, blending tradition with innovation.

Expanding beyond the fairgrounds

The organizers are also exploring online platforms to extend product sales year-round, a move first tested during the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are certain logistical issues to deal with when you’re on that kind of a platform. You have to be able to stock very fast and whatnot. And it’s not just the usual trade. But we’re doing that and we’re facing that challenge. We’re trying to improve that every time,” Gaston said, noting that some items from the Negros showroom are already available on Shopee.

Colmenares added that innovation is encouraged through the Bulawan design competition, held before each fair, where aspiring vendors are judged on creativity and ingenuity to breed fresh ideas for the trade showcase.

“We really put our heart and soul into everything we do,” she said.

Looking ahead

For Gaston and Colmenares, the 39th Negros Trade Fair was more than a bazaar — it became a milestone for micro, small and medium enterprises. Food processors secured their first export orders, soft goods manufacturers struck collaborations, and national brands forged distribution deals.

Looking ahead to 2026, the fair is set to return to SMX Aura with strengthened partnerships with SM Supermalls. For Gaston and Colmenares, this year may have been a high point, but it is also a waypoint. Their challenge now is to sustain momentum, deepen market linkages, protect the integrity of the craft and bring more rural artisans into the fold.