Consciously vetted

Global fashion has been going through challenges with the growing concern on wastage, which continues to accumulate alarmingly. Strides in technology aim to address this concern, but wastage is still a major issue worldwide.
In the world of fashion, thrifting has been given the spotlight in recent years as a means to address the issue. Second hand shopping has become part of today’s contemporary lifestyle, a growing advocacy that has led to a shift to conscientious dressing and living in general. This movement has been become more evident and progressed lately, spreading from vintage stores and tiangges to upscale boutiques, department stores, bazaars, trunk shows and pop-ups.
It is no wonder that Manila’s stylish but environmentally-conscious set eagerly await Tonette Martel’s much-loved trunk show. Under her lifestyle brand, The Gracious Lady, the widely traveled author and aesthete once more opens her enviable closet, providing a great opportunity to upcycle designer jewelry, clothes, and bags. For this edition there’s an exciting array of options that reflect Tonette’s cultivated eye and cosmopolitan flair.
Fashion connoisseurs will find tops and dresses by Tom Ford for Gucci, tailored spring and fall jackets by Giorgio Armani, and silk and wool scarves by Hermès. There are colorful silk-and-cashmere shirts by TSE, lively print and patterned shawls by Chanel, Fendi, Etro, and Loro Piana, a smoking jacket by YSL, and a hostess gown by Valentino. Evening jackets and blouses by Zoran, summer tops from Issey Miyake, and spring coats from Hermès and Dries Van Noten.
Completing the style journey is a trove of timeless handbags from Fendi, Prada, Chanel, Donna Karan, Anya Hindmarch, Tanner Krolle, Jil Sander, Lanvin, Céline, Marni, and Miu Miu. For jewelry lovers, The Gracious Lady presents one-of-a-kind pieces sourced from around the world — including rare finds from Bergdorf Goodman New York, exotic designs from Lotus Arts de Vivre of Thailand, treasures from the Marché aux Puces in Paris, fine craftsmanship by Manfredi Milano, and striking creations from John Hardy’s showroom in Bali.
More than just a conscious shopping experience, the trunk show has become a cherished annual tradition for Manila’s tastemakers — part social gathering, part style discovery, and always a celebration of living beautifully. But beyond the allure of rare finds and covetable brands, The Gracious Lady trunk show carries a deeper purpose. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Helping Women and Others Foundation, supporting breast cancer awareness, early detection, and improved access to treatment.