Consciously vetted

Global fashion has been going through challenges with the growing concern on wastage, which continues to accumulate alarmingly. Strides in technology aim to address this concern, but wastage is still a major issue worldwide.

In the world of fashion, thrifting has been given the spotlight in recent years as a means to address the issue. Second hand shopping has become part of today’s contemporary lifestyle, a growing advocacy that has led to a shift to conscientious dressing and living in general. This movement has been become more evident and progressed lately, spreading from vintage stores and tiangges to upscale boutiques, department stores, bazaars, trunk shows and pop-ups.

It is no wonder that Manila’s stylish but environmentally-conscious set eagerly await Tonette Martel’s much-loved trunk show. Under her lifestyle brand, The Gracious Lady, the widely traveled author and aesthete once more opens her enviable closet, providing a great opportunity to upcycle designer jewelry, clothes, and bags. For this edition there’s an exciting array of options that reflect Tonette’s cultivated eye and cosmopolitan flair.