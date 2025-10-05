Chery cuts price of 7-seater hybrid with Tiggo rEV LE

Chery Auto Philippines has lowered the price of its seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV, making the Tiggo rEV Luxury Edition (LE) one of the most accessible models in its class. The LE is now available at P1,528,000, about P120,000 less than the first batch of rEV C-DM units that debuted at the Manila International Auto Show earlier this year.

The lower price comes with only minor adjustments. The LE swaps brown leather seats for black and rides on 18-inch wheels instead of 19s. Otherwise, it carries over the same equipment that made the earlier version stand out.

The Tiggo rEV LE uses a 1.5-liter turbo engine paired with Chery’s Super Hybrid system. Together, they put out 204 horsepower and 310 Nm of torque. An 18.66-kWh battery allows both plug-in charging (Type 2 and CCS2) and hybrid flexibility, giving the SUV a claimed combined range of 1,400 kilometers.

The vehicle comes with a full suite of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. Parking is made easier with a 540-degree camera system that shows everything around the car.

A 15.6-inch floating screen dominates the dashboard, while the driver gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a heads-up display. The 12-speaker Sony system, ventilated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote engine start, smart key entry, and a panoramic sunroof add a layer of comfort and convenience.

Franz Decloedt, brand head of Chery Auto Philippines, said the company’s aim is to reset customer expectations. “We’re not simply introducing another hybrid. The Tiggo rEV LE delivers outstanding value, advanced technology, and premium comfort at a price that challenges industry conventions,” he said.

Chery joins the growing number of carmakers offering lower-priced hybrids, a sign that the competition for family-friendly, fuel-efficient SUVs in the Philippines is heating up.