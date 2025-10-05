BYD opens 600th store in Manila Bay

BYD has opened a new dealership at Manila Bay, and it is the brand’s 600th store in the Asia Pacific. The launch puts the Philippines on the map for BYD’s regional growth and shows how quickly the local EV scene is taking shape.

The store is operated by Iconic Dealership Inc. under BYD Cars Philippines, a unit of ACMobility. The group says the choice of Manila Bay is deliberate. It is accessible, close to major roads and malls, and ready for the steady flow of curious first-time EV buyers and long-time car owners looking for an upgrade. The layout is a display of the latest BYD models, a straightforward sales area, and after-sales bays geared for both routine jobs and EV needs.

Dennis Salvador of ACMobility said the store count matters because it tells customers help is nearby. He added that landing the 600th site here underscores how important the Philippine market has become to BYD’s plans in the region.