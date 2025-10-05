BYD opens 600th store in Manila Bay

BYD has opened a new dealership at Manila Bay, and it is the brand’s 600th store in the Asia Pacific. The launch puts the Philippines on the map for BYD’s regional growth and shows how quickly the local EV scene is taking shape.
The store is operated by Iconic Dealership Inc. under BYD Cars Philippines, a unit of ACMobility. The group says the choice of Manila Bay is deliberate. It is accessible, close to major roads and malls, and ready for the steady flow of curious first-time EV buyers and long-time car owners looking for an upgrade. The layout is a display of the latest BYD models, a straightforward sales area, and after-sales bays geared for both routine jobs and EV needs.
Dennis Salvador of ACMobility said the store count matters because it tells customers help is nearby. He added that landing the 600th site here underscores how important the Philippine market has become to BYD’s plans in the region.
Steve Gingco, who oversees auto care and retail for ACMobility, framed it in everyday terms. More sites mean more people get to try electric and connected cars without making a big leap of faith. Families can drop by, ask questions, and decide at their own pace. That is the point of the store, he said, and the hope is that this address becomes a regular stop for owners.
The Manila Bay site is the fourth BYD facility run by Iconic Dealership Inc. It joins a growing network that has been adding showrooms and service hubs across the country. The goal is to have easier test drives, faster parts, and service that is straightforward. The store also serves as a small window into BYD’s bigger push in Asia Pacific, where the company has been opening doors in quick succession.
BYD wants to make the switch to electrified mobility feel normal. That starts with basic things done well with staff who can explain charging without jargon, a service team trained for EVs and hybrids, and a buying process that looks like any other dealership visit. If the brand can keep those parts simple, more people might give electric a try.
BYD Cars Philippines operates under Mobility Access Philippines Ventures Inc., the official distributor of BYD passenger cars. The company accepts test drive bookings and inquiries through its nationwide dealer network and official website and social pages. ACMobility, part of the Ayala Group, supports the effort with its broader footprint in dealerships and charging infrastructure, which continues to expand across the country.