Blessing of the pets

Fur parents bring their pets to the Malate Church in Manila on Sunday, 5 October 2025, for a blessing in celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. The celebration, which coincides with World Animal Day, is a Christian tradition where devotees bring their pets to church for a special blessing to promote their health and well-being and to honor their role in God’s creation.

