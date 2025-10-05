Army soldiers help deliver baby amid storm in Zambales

During the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paolo, soldiers of the Philippine Army helped deliver a baby in Palauig, Zambales.

Troops from the 69th Infantry “Cougar” Battalion, through its medical team, provided medical transportation assistance to Anna Rose Amoguis Flores, a resident of Palauig who was about to give birth at the height of the typhoon.

The 69IB safely transported Flores to the President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba, where she successfully gave birth.

Officials of the 69IB commended the swift response of the troops and medical personnel, underscoring their unwavering commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster response.