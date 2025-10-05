Army helps deliver baby during typhoon

During severe tropical storm "Paolo," soldiers from the Philippine Army played a crucial role in helping deliver a baby in Palauig, Zambales.

The medical team of the 69th Infantry “Cougar” Battalion provided transportation assistance to Anna Rose Amoguis Flores, a resident of Palauig who was about to give birth amid the storm.

The 69IB safely transported Flores to President Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Iba, where she successfully gave birth.

Officials of the 69IB praised the quick response of the troops and medical team, highlighting their unwavering commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response.