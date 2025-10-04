Tagaytay Highlands sees 70 new saplings planted by Belle Group

Volunteers from Belle Corporation (Belle) and Pacific Online Systems Corporation joined forces with Greenmist Property Management Corporation’s staff and local volunteers in a tree-planting activity at Tagaytay Highlands, reinforcing the company’s commitment to environmental preservation and community resilience.

The activity, held on 19 September 2025, saw department heads and volunteers plant 70 saplings, including banaba, bagras, and talisay species, at The Grove at Plantation Hills — Belle’s eco-farming community that promotes a farm-to-table lifestyle.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to nurturing the environment while fostering sustainable communities,” said a Belle Group spokesperson.

The tree-planting is part of the One Tree at a Time program, a collaborative effort among Tagaytay Highlands stakeholders aimed at planting one million trees across the estate by 2044, as envisioned by Founder Willy N. Ocier. The program seeks to enhance biodiversity, strengthen ecological resilience, and promote a greener lifestyle for residents and visitors alike.

Through these efforts, Belle Corporation continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability initiatives, highlighting the importance of corporate responsibility in safeguarding natural resources for future generations.