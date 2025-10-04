Steak your claim on it!

Carmelo’s Steakhouse further elevates its menu to highlight not only its flair for beef, but also its expertise in dessert and now in catering.
Setting itself apart, both the Beef Tartare and Beef Carpaccio are highlighted with a hint of umami, paying homage to the Japanese roots of the wagyu beef while adding the western fine dining flair of owner chef Cristina Santiago. Sliced A4 tenderloin nestled on a crispy flaky tart topped with shallots, horseradish aioli, and tri berry coulis make up the rich-flavored Beef Tartare. Also using A4 tenderloin, the sweet and savory Beef Carpaccio is topped with roasted pistachios and feta cheese shoyu garnish that adds a sweet and nutty taste to the beef, with the oven roasted dried chili flakes balancing the dish with a hint of spice.
The latest pièce de résistance to end a Carmelo’s meal is L’Amour. With best desserts awards on Chef Cristina’s belt, she puts her own spin on the current burnt Basque cheesecake trend. Enjoy a pleasantly creamy taste and consistency that is neither too sweet nor too rich. To top it off literally, the crumble served on the side is meant to be sprinkled on the cheesecake for that added crunch in every bite.
They cater, too
Newly conceptualized, Carmelo’s Steakhouse now offers scrumptious canapés that will surely whet the appetite of event guests. Party hosts can take the backseat and let Carmelo’s create and serve the food.
Staying true as a beef connoisseur, Carmelo’s Beef Tartare Tart and Beef Wellington Tart are already crowd favorites. Enjoy the newly launched umami Beef Tartare but served bite size to not overwhelm the appetite while socializing. With each piece of the Beef Wellington Tart, savor tender beef on a tasty crust without over indulging. Both canapés are best paired with a glass of red wine.
An artsy yet yummy option is the Salmon Cornette. Small bits of salmon sashimi are served inside a crunchy tiny cone, topped with chives and salmon roe. Another seafood option is the Tuna Tostado with the fresh tasting tuna sashimi served over avocado and toasted crostini. An Asian twist, the Salted Egg Shrimp highlights succulent shrimps wrapped in thin noodles for that added crispy texture and cooked with salted eggs.
The Tofu Sisig Mille Fuille offers a touch of Filipino cuisine, with Carmelo’s turning staple local favorites that will be enjoyed in each bite. A lighter yet equally delish choice is the Mushroom Tart with its balanced flavors and ample size that would definitely urge one to have seconds — or even thirds.
Carmelo’s Steakhouse is located at the second floor of The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell, Makati City.