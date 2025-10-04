Steak your claim on it!

The latest pièce de résistance to end a Carmelo’s meal is L’Amour. With best desserts awards on Chef Cristina’s belt, she puts her own spin on the current burnt Basque cheesecake trend. Enjoy a pleasantly creamy taste and consistency that is neither too sweet nor too rich. To top it off literally, the crumble served on the side is meant to be sprinkled on the cheesecake for that added crunch in every bite.

They cater, too

Newly conceptualized, Carmelo’s Steakhouse now offers scrumptious canapés that will surely whet the appetite of event guests. Party hosts can take the backseat and let Carmelo’s create and serve the food.

Staying true as a beef connoisseur, Carmelo’s Beef Tartare Tart and Beef Wellington Tart are already crowd favorites. Enjoy the newly launched umami Beef Tartare but served bite size to not overwhelm the appetite while socializing. With each piece of the Beef Wellington Tart, savor tender beef on a tasty crust without over indulging. Both canapés are best paired with a glass of red wine.