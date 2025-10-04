Spectacle over sustainability?

The country’s hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship has officially ended and the world was mesmerized by the unforgettable show delivered by the organizers.

The closing ceremony was truly magical. The highlight was when members of Alas Pilipinas, the country’s national team, all lined up to pass the trophy around until it reached the champion team, Italy, which celebrated wildly on stage.

On the surface, it looked like a simple award ceremony. But deep inside, it was a very powerful message of sportsmanship and friendship with the fingerprints of a grateful nation, represented by Alas Pilipinas players, forever stamped on the ultimate prize.

But the hosting of the world-class volleyball event that reportedly cost the country P2 billion is just the start.

Still to come is a series of international events ranging from surfing to futsal, gymnastics, golf, lawn tennis, and even wushu, that the country will be hosting in the months to come.

World-class volleyball action will also make a return in 2029 while the Southeast Asian Games will be staged again in 2033 following the country’s successful hosting in 2019.

Indeed, the floodgates have been opened. Sports tourism in the country is on the rise. But will the Filipinos get something out of it, or is it just a mere spectacle, giving our local sports officials a reason to thump their chests to impress their political patrons in their respective international federations?

Undeniably, the short-term economic boost is a tangible win. Athletes, officials, media, and thousands of special guests and spectators descend upon local shores, filling hotels, dining in local establishments, and shopping for memorabilia. This immediate injection of foreign capital is a lifeline for the tourism and hospitality sectors, providing temporary jobs and stimulating local commerce.

It also gives the country international attention, creating an impression that it is a vibrant, capable, and world-class destination for tourists and investors. Theoretically, this could drive future, long-stay tourism growth, diversifying the quality of the visitor base beyond traditional leisure travelers.

But a closer look will reveal that the legacy of these grand undertakings is often less golden.

The national government has to cough up massive funding through the Philippine Sports Commission to finance a two-week event that no one will remember after a few months.

The amount could even soar astronomically should the events need additional infrastructure, facilities and equipment, as happened in the 30th edition of the SEA Games in 2019, when the government spent P5 billion with an additional P1 billion from former President Rodrigo Duterte. Wow!

How many school buildings, bridges, roads, hospitals and other basic services can be delivered with P6 billion?

There’s no doubt that hosting international sports events is a double-edged sword. It offers a spectacular platform for national branding and a temporary economic spike.

But without rigorous fiscal accountability and clear metrics to measure its impact on local tourism and the economy, the country risks trading sustainable development for short-lived spectacle.

We have to make sure that the hefty price tag for the pomp and image-building does not come at the expense of the Filipino people’s immediate needs. We should find a way to convert the fleeting spotlight into a lasting glow of genuine, inclusive tourism development. Anything less is a loss regardless of how loud the applause we get from the international sports community.