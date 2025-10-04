Nieto: Cainta health services open for all

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto emphasized that health care should be borderless, noting that their local government-run hospital will continue to accept non-residents who need immediate medical attention and treatment.

“We don’t have exclusivity here because, as I said, our priority is the residents — but health is borderless,” Nieto said in an interview over the weekend. “Everyone who goes to your hospital seeking help falls under two types: those in a hurry and those who can’t afford a private hospital.”

“Either way, you are obliged to help them the best way you can,” he added. “Only when the patient is stable can you suggest transferring them elsewhere. But if they still don’t have money, we won’t let them leave until they get better.” Nieto said taking a narrow, “locals-only” approach to health care would be parochial.

Apart from free hospitalization and laboratory tests, the local government has hired additional medical specialists and consultants for the town’s public hospital.

"We already have 48 consultants. We're virtually complete," Nieto said. "What we're adding now are sub-specialists."