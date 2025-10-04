Moda Italiana

Soft organic structures and minimalist furnishings define the store’s ambiance that echoes between boutique or gallery like sensibilities.

The MAX&Co. store showcases the full range of the brands collections. Their chic style statement prides in their signature mix-and-match approach that reflect that effortless dynamic lifestyles.

In the Philippines, MAX&Co. is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Central Square and Rustan’s Makati. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.