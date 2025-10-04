Moda Italiana

Manila is a plethora of contemporary ready to wear fashion. The latest brand presenting chic Italian heritage and individuality for the modern woman opens its flagship store in in Manila — MAX&Co. The dynamic brand of the Max Mara Fashion Group, is strategically located in the heart of Bonifacio Global City, at Central Square Mall in Taguig City. The new shopping destination has a a 86.59 square meters space that offers a wide range of fashion-forward pieces.
The store interiors celebrate texture and tactility: warm-toned handcrafted stoneware and custom-made Italian Palladiana terrazzo flooring provide a refined yet grounded aesthetic, echoing an atmosphere of contemporary luxury.
Soft organic structures and minimalist furnishings define the store’s ambiance that echoes between boutique or gallery like sensibilities.
The MAX&Co. store showcases the full range of the brands collections. Their chic style statement prides in their signature mix-and-match approach that reflect that effortless dynamic lifestyles.
In the Philippines, MAX&Co. is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Central Square and Rustan’s Makati. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.