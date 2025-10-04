Makati teachers get gifts, praise from Binay

Makati Mayor Nancy Binay, joined by city councilors, led the celebration of World Teachers’ Day over the weekend at the Makati Coliseum to honor the dedication and hard work of the city’s educators.

A total of 1,689 teaching and non-teaching staff from elementary, high school, and senior high school levels attended.

Teachers received kits containing jackets, polo shirts, and portable fans, along with P2,000 gift vouchers as tokens of appreciation.

Councilors and city officials joined performances and dance numbers by teachers and students.

Binay shared that teachers hold a special place in her heart — her grandmother was a schoolteacher, and her father, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, once taught at several Manila universities.

“I know your sacrifices,” she said. “The long hours, the extra effort, the decision to show up even when life is hard — I see you, I understand you, and I honor you.”