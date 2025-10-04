Lady Blazers gun for 2nd straight win

College of Saint Benilde shoots for a seat in the second round against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League Preseason Unity Cup today at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Blazers gun for their second straight win in the Pool D match set at 10 a.m. to join early qualifier University of the Philippines of Pool C in the next phase.

Saint Benilde torched San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, in a fiery debut last Friday to tie idle Ateneo de Manila University.

“The goal is still the same and we have to work harder. What is important is for us to play our game and execute our gameplan,” said Lady Blazers head coach Jerry Yee.

Zam Nolasco, who dropped all of her nine points in the opening set of the previous game, Shekaina Lleses, Camila Bartolome and Rhea Densing are again the focal point of Saint Benilde’s offense.

On the other hand, Perpetual seeks to rediscover its winning ways and boost its chances of advancing into the playoffs in its final preliminary round assignment.

The Lady Altas suffered a 16-25, 24-26, 17-25, defeat at the hands of the Blue Eagles last September 27 after a debut win over the Lady Stags.

Meanwhile, Shaina Nitura and the Adamson University Lady Falcons open their campaign against winless Jose Rizal University in Pool B at 2 p.m.

The Lady Falcons will be riding the crest of their National Invitationals Cebu Leg title conquest in their bid for another crown.