King Cobra rescued near homes

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Cotabato — A female King Cobra, measuring 81 centimeters long, was safely rescued on Wednesday after being spotted near homes in Purok Marang, Barangay Poblacion.

Thanks to the quick action of residents and tribal leaders, the potentially dangerous reptile, scientifically known as Ophiophagus hannah, was secured before anyone got hurt.

It was Tribal Council leader Junecil Baguio who first alerted the City Environment and Natural Resources Office after the snake was seen slithering close to a residential area. That call set off a coordinated response involving DENR-12 (PENRO Cotabato) and wildlife experts from the University of Southern Mindanao (USM), who promptly carried out the rescue.

The King Cobra was then brought to the USM-Wildlife Rescue Center, where veterinarians conducted a clinical check. Luckily, the snake was in stable condition, with only minor abrasions and a tick infestation — no serious injuries were found.

The cobra is now under close observation, receiving treatment for its wounds and parasites. Vets are also keeping an eye on possible vision issues before deciding if and when the snake can be released back into the wild.

Recognized as the world’s longest venomous snake, the King Cobra plays an important role in the ecosystem by helping control populations of smaller animals and other snakes.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) thanked the community for acting quickly and responsibly, and reminded the public to report wildlife sightings rather than harming animals.

“This rescue highlights the importance of community involvement in wildlife conservation,” the DENR said, emphasizing that dangerous animals can be handled safely — with the right help.