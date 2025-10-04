King Cobra rescued in Kidapawan

A female King Cobra measuring 81 centimeters was rescued in Purok Marang, Barangay Poblacion, Kidapawan City, authorities said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen credited the successful operation to a coordinated response from residents, tribal leaders, and environmental authorities. The snake, known scientifically as Ophiophagus hannah, was first spotted Wednesday near a residential area.

Tribal Council leader Junecil Baguio immediately alerted the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO), prompting a rapid deployment of wildlife experts from DENR-12 PENRO Cotabato and the University of Southern Mindanao (USM).

After its capture, the King Cobra underwent a clinical evaluation at the USM-Wildlife Rescue Center, where veterinarians found minor abrasions and a tick infestation but no life-threatening injuries. The snake is currently receiving treatment and is being monitored for potential vision issues to ensure a full recovery before any release or relocation decision.

Recognized as the world’s longest venomous snake, the King Cobra plays a vital role in regulating populations of smaller animals and other snakes. The DENR urged the public to avoid harming wildlife and to report sightings immediately. Officials praised the community for their quick response, highlighting the importance of cooperation in wildlife conservation and safe handling of potentially dangerous species.