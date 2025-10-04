Kids at the zoo

(October 04 2025) Kids enjoy watching the Tiger swimming at the mini pool in Malabon Zoo, October 4 is a World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, The theme for 2025 is "Save Animals, Save the Planet!" marking the 100th anniversary of the day. The theme highlights how protecting animal lives supports a healthier, sustainable planet. The first World Animal Day was held in 1925 by Heinrich Zimmermann, a German writer and activist. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











