Karylle on ex Dingdong Dantes, ‘Encantadia’ legacy

It was the reunion fans never thought they would see.

When “Kapuso Primetime King” Dingdong Dantes appeared on It’s Showtime last June, the spotlight quickly turned to singer-actress Karylle, who once shared a high-profile relationship with the actor.

On Fast Talk with Boy Abunda last Wednesday, the It’s Showtime host was asked how it felt to cross paths again with her former flame. Karylle responded with candor, humor and the grace she has long been admired for.

“Awkward ba?” she laughed, before explaining that she had prepared herself for the moment. “I did see a lot of clips, and I wouldn’t have put myself in a situation na hindi ako handa siguro. Sometimes people judge na, ‘Bakit hindi mo hinaharap?’ But if you’re not ready, why would you put yourself in a situation na baka may magawa kang hindi exactly maganda?”

For Karylle, the long-awaited encounter was “okay,” even if she admitted she was not fully ready in the past. “It was a beautiful moment,” she added, choosing to see the brighter side of what could have been a difficult situation.

On breakups

and moving forward

The singer-actress reflected on the challenges of navigating a public breakup, recalling how her split with Dingdong in 2008 mirrored the struggles of her younger years. “With every public breakup, it’s a bit hard. Even my childhood was like that — I was six years old when that happened to me (her mom Zsa Zsa Padilla and dad’s separation) and that was very public. You know, to just protect your sanity,” she said.

When asked whether she and Dingdong could ever be friends again, Karylle chose honesty over easy answers. “I don’t know if ‘friends’ is the word. Being in the same industry, we can support each other. He supports our movies, I do my best to support theirs. So maybe supporting each other, yes. But the friendship, I don’t think it’s in the cards anymore.”

Both stars have since built happy lives of their own — Karylle with her husband, Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon, and Dingdong with his wife, Marian Rivera.

‘Encantadia’ power

Beyond her personal story, Karylle also reflected on the cultural impact of Encantadia, the iconic 2005 fantaserye where she played Alena. The show, she said, continues to inspire audiences nearly two decades later, especially women and the LGBT+ community.

“I think because we didn’t expect it would become like that, kind of like a cultural thing. Of course, we’re very grateful to those telling us that we’ve been a part of their childhood,” Karylle shared partly in Filipino. She fondly recalled how fans told her that Encantadia was part of their happiness and empowerment.

“For that to happen was so beautiful. It became part of women power, the women. It was then not about branding or marketing, so that’s why it was so genuine and special,” she reflected.

Today, as she continues her hosting duties in It’s Showtime, Karylle remains a figure of resilience and inspiration. Meanwhile, the Encantadia legacy lives on through its spin-off Sang’gre, led by a new generation of gem keepers — Bianca Umali, Angel Guardian, Faith Da Silva and Kelvin Miranda.

From enduring a public breakup to celebrating a career-defining role, Karylle’s story mirrors the journey of many women who learn to navigate love, loss and legacy with dignity. Whether in theater, television or music, she has proven that her narrative goes beyond the headlines.

As she put it herself, with a mix of laughter and wisdom: “All is well, you know?”